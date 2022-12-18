Merchants and tenants of the 16 de Septiembre market, in Toluca, State of Mexico, identified an approximately eight-year-old boy whoand assault with a stabbing weapon in the vicinity of the place.

According to reports, the minor has stolen cell phones and sometimes the money from the sale of the day from some tenants.

According to testimonies, the child is an inhabitant of the Zopilocalco neighborhoodone of the communities considered among the most insecure in Toluca and although the merchants have sought out the child’s parents to put a stop to these behaviors, they have had no response.

One of the market tenants provided relatives of the minor with a video where the attempted assault by the child on a passerby can be seen.

In the recording also broadcast on social networks, the minor is heard, who is traveling on his bicycle, saying to a man “Give me your cell phone or I’ll bite you” and repeatedly insisting that he hand over the electronic device.

So far, the tenants denounced that the minor has assaulted adolescents who pass through the area, whom take away their cell phone and in some shops it has entered to take the profit of the day.

It should be noted that the capital of the edomexToluca, has several red points where various crimes are committed, among which are robbery of a passerby, a home, and assaults.

One of the places most marked by insecurity is the Santa Clara neighborhood and the Mercado 16 de Septiembre area, where the traditional neighborhoods begin. Groups dedicated to cell phone theft operate in these areas, either on foot or on a motorcycle.