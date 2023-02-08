A little girl was caught stealing a bag that was on the chair of a beauty salon located in the Mexico statewhile her mother distracts the stylist before leaving the establishment with the loot.

Through a video shared on social networks, the mother and her daughter were recorded by surveillance cameras from an establishment in the Edomexwhen they stole belongings from the place.

According to the records, the events occurred on Saturday, January 28, in the municipality of Valle de Chalcoin the State of Mexico.

In the clip you can see the moment when the girl is sitting in an armchair while the woman talks with the stylist, and she stays in front of the girl so that no one can see her when she steals the bag.

We recommend you read:

In the recording it is possible to hear the man explaining to the woman his way of working and the procedure for his services, meanwhile, the girl opens her backpack and tries to take the bag without the man noticing.

The woman, finally, distracts the stylist by making an appointment, so the minor took advantage of that moment to take the bag and hide it inside her backpack.

We recommend you read:

The authorities have not ruled on the matter. It is also not known if the owner of the place has already filed a formal complaint with the Mexican authorities.