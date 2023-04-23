Merida.- Girl He opened a debate in the comment box of his publication, when he began to report that refused to travel with his parentsWell, many would like to have that possibility, however, the decision of their parents went viral.

Although the young woman stressed that she could not travel with her family because she had exams at school, her parents made a decision to continue their adventure, but take someone else instead of her.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@luliauais’ confessed to having declined her parents’ offer, since she could not be absent from her classes at the university because they were exam dates.

Luli Auias wrote in the viral video: “Me explaining to my parents that I can’t go on a trip because I have exams and they take my boyfriend“.

Later in the clip, she added a striking photograph, as her parents decided to take her boyfriend, so the girl’s partner ventured on the family trip with her two in-laws.

Given the peculiar decision of his parents, invite your boyfriendor, since she couldn’t go on a trip, the content creator who has 14 thousand followers went viral.

Although the young woman usually shares clips of her dad, dad, and their partner, doing fun challenges, reactions, or questions, which have thousands of views, one of the ones that has the most interactions is the family trip.

Internet users pointed out in the comment box to the female student from Mérida, Mexico: “But it was to not leave you alone with him“, “the legitimate heir to the land has arrived”.

However, in another clip, she explained that her entire family, even cousins, went on a trip because they were invited to a golf tournament, and when she had an exam on Thursday, she managed to go with them until the next day.