There are people who yearn to find a job in the place of their dreams, others look for alternatives while they get it, but among all the stories that are on social networks talking about labor issues, a video is giving a lot to talk about, since, one girl told that she quit 4 jobs on her first day and goes viral on TikTok.

Which was very curious for Internet users, since the woman, when recounting her experience through TikTok, confessed that it was always like that, she decided to resign at the end of her work shift because she pointed out, “That doesn’t make her happy.”

The trending clip was shared by the @hanelizabetx account on the social network of Chinese origin, immediately after being published hundreds of internet users were present.

Because many would like to resign, either because they feel tired or it affects their emotional health, and they have thought about leaving their job.

One of the points that caught the most attention was that she not only resigned once, but 4, as she pointed out that if you don’t like where you are working, it is better to leave.

What many fail to understand is that she gets jobs easily, since many apply and tend to wait a long time, even more so, they don’t have enough finances to resign.

In the 10 seconds that the filming lasted, the young woman pointed out, “This is literally the fourth time I have quit my job after a shift. Because life is too short, and if you don’t like your job, leave.”.

The video of Hannah Elizabeth, the girl who is viral for her way of working, already has more than 488.3 thousand reproductionssince Internet users cannot stop seeing it before its impact.

Among the viewers, they commented, “It happened to me too, I was in a job that I no longer felt happy, I started in another where I thought that would be my happiness, but the change was worse.”