Mexico.- Undoubtedly, in social networks there are many images and videos of unusual crazy hairstyles to celebrate Children’s Dayon this occasion a mother made a cage with everything and parakeet in her daughter’s hair.

In the TikTok account @ makeupmarijo242, he shared the images of one of the best crazy hairstyles.

During Children’s Day week, Moms compete to see who is the most creative on “Crazy Hair Day”.

One of the most original hairstyles was that of a cage with everything and a parakeet swinging. In the video you can see a girl and her mother, who is doing the final adjustments to the hairstyle so that the cage could be fixed on the girl’s head.

Inside the cage there is a small parakeet that is on its swing. The video has millions of views and thousands of comments.

VIDEO: Girl carries a cage with everything and a parakeet for the day of crazy hairstyles

“I loved!!! Just take good care of the little bird, it goes to school very happy“. “The little bird supporting the cause hahaha I loved it.” Users wrote in the comments section.