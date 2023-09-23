A large cloud hovered this Saturday, September 23, over the Brazilian municipality of Caxias do Sul, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The images, which were shared by the MetSul platform, show how the visible hydrometeor approaches and ‘swallows’ the city, leaving a layer of darkness in its wake.

The transition was recorded in ‘time lapse’, a very popular photographic technique when capturing events that happen at very slow speeds and imperceptible to the human eye.

The National Institute of Meteorology station in the city of Bento Gonçalves, near Caxias do Sul, reported wind gusts of up to 86 km/h when the cloud reached the Serra Gaúcha region.

“This morning’s satellite images showed extremely charged clouds with peaks that reached temperatures of up to -70ºC and -80ºC, so their maximum heights were very high, capable of blocking much of the sunlight and giving the effect of darkness “MetSul explained.

What is this phenomenon about?

According to MetSul, it is a platform type cloud or also known as cumulonimbus, which is formed inside by a column of warm and humid air.

“They can reach enormous heights of ten to twenty kilometers, they can be dense enough to block sunlight to a certain extent, causing a darkening effect in the sky and the appearance of night in broad daylight,” detail the specialists in meteorology.

While this type of visible mass suspended in the atmosphere can darken the sky, its effect is not equivalent to night conditions.

This Saturday in particular, there was an intense movement of clouds from the west and south of Rio Grande do Sul towards the center of the state, and then towards the northeast of Rio Grande do Sul, and then reaching the Sierra.

“The warm air advancing towards the west and north of Rio Grande do Sul guarantees energy for the formation of storms where there is a transition towards colder air, in the center and especially in the south and east of Rio Grande do Sul, which includes the mountains,” they clarified from MetSul.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME