The Emirate of Dubai has adopted the “Dubai Schools” project as a new school model that enriches the educational system in the Emirate of Dubai, provides pioneering national education with a global curriculum, and contributes to the development, advancement and refinement of educational and life skills for students, with a focus on Emirati values ​​and the Arabic language, to empower a new generation of the nation In various fields of leadership, creativity and innovation, to be able and qualified to contribute positively to the future industry.

The “Dubai Schools” project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is the result of cooperation between the Dubai government and the Taaleem Company, which will manage and operate the two schools, scheduled to open on August 29, 2021, from kindergarten to fourth grade in the year. The first is that the rest of the classrooms will be opened successively during the coming years .. The two schools in Mirdif and Al Barsha will provide 800 classrooms in the first years of operation, and will apply the American curriculum with high academic quality.

Video … Dubai strengthens the educational system with the “Dubai Schools” project#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/8ZEYhpvVCz – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 31, 2021

Dubai Schools focus on providing a successful example of academic quality and an education designed according to the best international standards with a focus on Arabic language, identity, Emirati culture, Islamic education, modern science and technology, and making them available to all students at an affordable cost to parents. Dubai Schools also give priority to Emirati students from The Emirate of Dubai, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of obtaining distinguished education, as it provides scholarships of up to 100% of the total fees in accordance with the specified conditions and eligibility criteria.

Dubai Schools aims to add a new and innovative school model to the education sector in Dubai to be a beacon for academic excellence in partnership between the public and private sectors in managing these schools in the best possible manner while providing them with distinguished educational competencies and experiences, applying successful practices from the private sector, and providing an example for schools to follow. High quality that suits the preferences and needs of students and parents.

Private school education is considered a vital sector in the Emirate of Dubai due to the size of its enrolled students, which requires ensuring the quality of services provided at reasonable fees, which is in line with the long-term vision of the “Dubai Schools” project that serves the main objectives of the Dubai government and is included in the federal and local government agendas. And it is that 100% of Emirati students receive a good education or higher.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

