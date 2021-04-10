Astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla obtained a commercial pilot license from the Australian General Civil Aviation Authority when he was nineteen years old to become the youngest pilot in the Dubai Police, and then obtained a pilot trainer license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority to set a new record and become the youngest trainer In Dubai Police, 28 years old. During his work, Al-Mulla continued his academic career, obtaining in 2015 a BA in Law and Economics, and then an Executive Master of Public Administration from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in 2021.

Al Mulla is currently working as a pilot in the Air Wing Center of the Dubai Police, with a vast experience spanning 15 years, and he holds the position of Head of the Training Department of the Air Wing Center of Dubai Police. During his career, Al-Mulla achieved many successes, as he received the Medal of Courage and Courage from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God preserve him, and the Commander-in-Chief Award for the best officer in the specialized field, in addition to the Career Excellence Award, and the Shield of Excellence for 2019 as the best officer in the specialized field. At the level of Dubai Police Command.

From the world of aviation to space exploration … Meet Mohammed Al Mulla, who joined the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program.





