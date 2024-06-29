The Euro 2019 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark, which was being played at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, was suspended for 20 minutes on Saturday due to a thunderstorm in the area around the stadium.

The English referee Michael Oliver suspended the actions in the 35th minute, after two loud booms were heard on the stage.

Once the game was stopped, the rain started to pour down in Dortmund and both teams rushed to the dressing rooms. Two strong jets of water began to fall on one of the stands and some fans even decided to go into them and take a dip to cool off.

New videos began to appear on social networks showing the magnitude of the electrical storm that forced the game to be stopped.

The game was tied at 0-0 at the time of the suspension and Germany had had a goal-scoring opportunity disallowed for a previous foul.

After 20 minutes of suspension, the two teams went out to warm up again to resume the match.

