The tax sheet caused a lot of talk this week in the United States, after the New York Times revelations about Donald Trump’s taxation. The US president paid just $ 750 in federal tax in 2016 and 2017. An embarrassing affair five weeks before the presidential election. The American president denounces “fake news”, without providing any evidence, since he has always refused to publish his tax returns.

Elsewhere outside the American borders, what fiscal transparency for managers? The world in front takes you past the private apartments of Angela Merkel in Berlin and Benyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the streets of London and the Royal Palace in Brussels.

In Germany, absolute transparency and a little lifestyle for Chancellor Angela Merkel. She has always refused to live in the Chancellery, and lives in her private apartment in Berlin. Angela Merkel is one of the best paid leaders in Europe with almost 20,000 euros net per month. We also know how much tax she pays since she is a member of the majority and is subject, like other members of the Bundestag, to the same requirements of control and transparency.

United Kingdom, the political class is not in total transparency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to publish his tax return, nor is he required to do so by law. The head of government had done so in 2016, when he was mayor of London, but on the other hand refused to do so when he was elected at the end of 2019.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s lifestyle is widely criticized. His opponents denounce his relationship to money. The head of government earns 16,000 euros per month, but the state pays him his food, his clothes, his travel and all his equipment for daily life. The same goes for his wife and for their 29-year-old son, who has no job.

In Belgium, tax transparency is improving. The Head of State, King Philippe, is the first Belgian sovereign to have had to pay taxes, after a reform in 2013 which revised the royal endowments. As for the government, members are exempt from taxes on some of their expenses, which is not really controversial given their level of income: 11,000 euros on average for the Prime Minister and members of his government.