Armin Laschet said it: he wants to follow in Angela Merkel’s footsteps. But he clarified: it does not mean doing the same thing. He has neither the history nor the charisma of the current chancellor and former president of the CDU. So he doesn’t want to embody this big house all alone, he wants to work as a team.

He is a regional “baron”

At almost 60 years old, Armin Laschet is Catholic, married with three children. He is a man from the West: since 2017 he has led the great North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous Land in the country with its 18 million inhabitants. He is therefore an installed politician, a sort of regional baron, he is well known in the country.

He is considered a liberal within his party, but his jovial and good-natured side will be useful to him in bringing together the different currents within the Christian Democrats. It’s an election year, he must win his party. And not only next September in the legislative elections: by then there are many other elections, regional or local, planned. And when you are the boss of a party, you also play your reputation on these kinds of deadlines.

He is a Francophile and a convinced European

Armin Laschet does not speak French. But he is a Francophile, he also knows our country because he is from the West of Germany and therefore closer to France. Because its region of North Rhine-Westphalia has established relations with France and even with the Hauts-de-France region. Also because for a year he has had the title of Minister Plenipotentiary in charge of Franco-German relations for culture and education, two areas which fall under the competence of the Länder.



Like many Germans, Armin Laschet is also very European. He was also a member of the European Parliament. In any case, in this post-Brexit context, health crisis and economic crisis, European solidarity is a major issue.

He will probably not be a candidate for the chancellery

Armin Laschet is indeed not a favorite in the polls. The Germans find it hard to imagine him in this position, embodied for 16 years by Angela Merkel. But then who? We think of the one with whom he formed a ticket for his congress: the current Minister of Health, Jens Spahn. He is younger, 40 years old, and his work since the start of the health crisis has been more than positively praised. He even found himself in a poll at the end of December as the favorite politician of the Germans, just ahead of Angela Merkel and another contender to represent the right in the elections, Markus Söder.

He, like Armin Laschet, heads another large German region, Bavaria, and he heads the allied party, the CSU. And Söder could tell his friends at the CDU that it is their turn, them, the social Christians who have only tried their luck twice in history, in 1980 and 2002, two defeats. But this time, the polls place him as the favorite and the favorite and then, another advantage, he leads Bavaria in coalition with the Greens and it is a highly probable alliance also at the federal level following the September elections.