Gerard Piqué continues with the separation of Shakira on his back. The former Barcelona player has not been able to turn the page more than a year after the announcement of his breakup with the Colombian singer.

Although Piqué already maintains a relationship with the Catalan Clara Chía Martí, the echoes of Shakira’s separation come to the fore at any public event. Even in which he is the great protagonist.

On this Saturday night, in the midst of celebrating the second season of their King’s League project, Gerard Piqué was humiliated at the private party. Everything, for a personality loved worldwide: Shakira.

They humiliate Piqué on behalf of Shakira

The Catalan defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans in his last game at the Camp Nou.

Apart from the football that was seen at the Civitas Metropolitano, the event featured performances by musicians Nicki Nicole, Carmina Veas, Gazir, Blon, Aczino and Mecha and the Colombian Manuel Turizo.

Later, at the private party organized at the Fitz Club, Gerard Piqué was humiliated after those present chanted in unison: “Shakira!”



Piqué, according to the videos, was quite upset.

Later, even Iker Casillas, his friend, asked them to play ‘Waka-Waka’, the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Piqué and Shakira began their relationship.

The Xbuyer team of streamers won the second season of the King’s League.

In the Queens League, Rivers’ PIO FC won.

