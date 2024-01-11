Gerard Piqué 2024 has started on the right foot. The end of the year has been little controversial and the news of her relationship with Clara Chía Marti and Shakirasince they have not resonated in the European press.

Everything indicates that Piqué and Clara Chía They have a good relationship, for the moment. Something was leaked that they had decided to postpone their marriage, which, in principle, was for this year.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué

Pique continues on his way. Look for the best opportunities to enhance your Kings League, the 'toy' that has kept him busy in recent years after his official retirement from Barcelona of Spain.

Once the news of his separation with Shakira, because it has been the center of attention in Europe, but little by little things are falling into place.

See also Piqué and 'the kiss of fame': the scene for which Shakira's 'fans' attack him

Piqué will be the coach of a football team

This Thursday, his own Gerard Piqué announced through his social networks that he will be 'coach' of a video game team 'Rivals' on the platform Sorarefocused on sports entertainment.

The former footballer and businessman Gerard Piqué He had already left clues about his new venture in recent days and generated a lot of expectation among his followers who thought he was officially returning to professional football.

With the humor that characterizes him and in a video, the Spaniard confirmed that he will be in charge of the 'Rivals' team, in a video game in which the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane also acts as ambassador.

Pique made the announcement accompanied in the video clip by Nacho Heras and John Nellis. There he challenged them as a new manager in a soccer game that allows fans to compete and interact with other users in matches in which the tactics and alignment of each of their teams will be predominant.

“It's a new year and after thinking carefully I have decided to return to football. I miss him a lot. This time it won't be as a player. It will be as a coach. I will share more details at the end of the week,” he said on his social media before the announcement.

The former soccer player responds about his breakup with Shakira.

Gerard Piqué, As on other occasions, he once again deceived people with his unknown messages that generate a lot of expectations, but it is also true that he fulfills his purpose.

