Video: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, in a bad way, remove a journalist from the road

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti were surprised by a journalist when they arrived at the airport in Madrid, Spaina, something that did not happen to adults.

The Spanish couple is followed by the sensationalist media, who do not lose track of them.

Piqué was approached by the statement, who insisted with several questions, but the former defender of the Barcelona little answered.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

In one of those moments of high tension, the journalist spoke to him about various topics, but Piqué did not react in the best way and tried to push him away.

‘A little more education’

“Hey, Gerard, no eh. Please, a little more education,” the statement told him, who kept insisting on asking.

Until the name of Shakira It is heard in the middle of the ‘persecution’, but Piqué did not answer him at all.

Shakira and Piqué (left). Photo: EFE, Screenshot

Piqué tried to humor what happened and said: “Are you wearing flip flops?” “Yes, do you like them?” He replied, but the Catalan warned: “The next day come more comfortable, you’re going to stumble.”

