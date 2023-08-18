Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, in a bad way, remove a journalist from the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, in a bad way, remove a journalist from the road

Close


Close

Clara and Pique

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué.

It happened at the Madrid airport.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti were surprised by a journalist when they arrived at the airport in Madrid, Spaina, something that did not happen to adults.

See also  Shakira goes out with Hamilton and the old story between Piqué and the pilot is revived

The Spanish couple is followed by the sensationalist media, who do not lose track of them.

(‘It’s a normal family’: they reveal Clara Chía’s meeting with the children of Shakira and Piqué)
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: seer predicts new infidelity of the Spanish)

Piqué was approached by the statement, who insisted with several questions, but the former defender of the Barcelona little answered.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

In one of those moments of high tension, the journalist spoke to him about various topics, but Piqué did not react in the best way and tried to push him away.

‘A little more education’

“Hey, Gerard, no eh. Please, a little more education,” the statement told him, who kept insisting on asking.

Until the name of Shakira It is heard in the middle of the ‘persecution’, but Piqué did not answer him at all.

Shakira, Piqué and Clara Chia

Shakira and Piqué (left).

Photo:

EFE, Screenshot

Piqué tried to humor what happened and said: “Are you wearing flip flops?” “Yes, do you like them?” He replied, but the Catalan warned: “The next day come more comfortable, you’re going to stumble.”
(Egan Bernal is confirmed to ride the Tour of Spain)

See also  The boom in infections? In closed stages. That's why Serie A has no faults

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Gerard #Piqué #Clara #Chía #bad #remove #journalist #road

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Crisis in China’s real estate sector: what risks does it bring for the financial system?

Crisis in China's real estate sector: what risks does it bring for the financial system?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result