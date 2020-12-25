Today, on 25 December, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are going to be married forever. Earlier, Mehndi and ring rituals were held at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai. A stunning video has surfaced of the occasion, in which the bride and groom were seen enjoying their turmeric cerimony in Bollywood style.

Photographer Viral has shared a beautiful video of the occasion on his Instagram account, in which Gauhar and Zaid are seen enjoying this serimony in Bollywood.



In this video, Gauhar and Zaid are seen dancing with their guests on the song ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’. Gauhar is seen enjoying her serimony and is dancing fiercely.



Many beautiful pictures and videos of Mehndi Serimani are seen on social media. Last night, the pre-wedding ceremony was held at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Serimani, Andheri, Mumbai.