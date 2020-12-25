Actress Gauhar Khan has married with her fiance Zaid Darbar. Mehndi to Nikah was organized at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai. Photos and videos of Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding function are going viral on social media. Now a video has surfaced in which Gauhar Khan became emotional during his marriage.

A video of Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage is going viral on social media. In this video shared on the Instagram account named ‘Star Style Story’, she becomes emotional when Zaid Darbar holds her bride Gauhar Khan’s hand while Nikah. She starts wiping tears from her eyes. After this, Zaid holds his bride Gauhar’s hand and kisses it.



Let us tell you that seeing the corona infection, Zaid Darbar and Gauhar Khan decided to get married in a very private ceremony. A total of 50 people could attend the marriage. Therefore, the list of guests was kept very private. It was attended by family members and very close friends.

There was also a lot of dancing in the pre-wedding ceremony before the wedding. Music director of Gauhar Khan’s father-in-law Ismail Darbar performed on the song ‘Tadap Tadap’ song of the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. He has composed this song.



Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar live around in Mumbai. In such a situation, there are already good friends between the two families. Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar first met in a grocery shop. Zaid falls in love with Gauhar at first sight. After this meeting, the two first became friends and then the talk reached love and marriage.