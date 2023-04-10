The explosion of an LP gas tank inside a house was captured by security cameras, leaving a balance of four people injured

Security cameras captured the moment when an LP gas tank exploded inside a house in the vicinity of the Colonia Valle de Aragón Second Sectionin Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, leaving a balance of four people injured.

The events occurred during the afternoon of this Sunday, they caused panic among residents of Valle Salinas de los Canales street, due to the loud noise that shook the surroundings.

In the clip, broadcast through social networks, you can see the explosion, in which several objects fly and the flames reach some of the vehicles parked outside the property.

The shock wave that caused the gas tank to burst caused the building to be destroyed inside, the windows of nearby houses damaged, as well as a person who was passing in front of the home was also hit and thrown to the ground.

Camera monitors mobilized elements of the different emergency bodies, so that elements of the municipal police, paramedics and personnel from the Heroic Fire Brigade.