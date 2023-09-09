Video: Gas tank explodes in the Mexican market; there are 10 people injured

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
It happened in a frying place.
Screenshot / THE UNIVERSAL
It happened in a frying place.
The incident was recorded this Thursday in a stall where fried foods are made.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
G /
At least 10 people were injured after the explosion of a gas tank inside a market in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood, in the municipality of Morelia, Michoacán.
According to official reports, the incident took place this Thursday at a stall where fried foods are made in the aforementioned market, where a gas tank apparently had faults in its installation for which it suffered a flame that reached several people and installed positions.
🚨Morelia 🚨 Security camera captures the moment of the explosion of a gas tank in a street market in the Lomas Del Valle neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/61lboHWyx1
– Michoacán Impact (@ImpactoMich) September 8, 2023
Paramedics, firefighters and Transit and Mobility police officers came to the scene to care for the injured and protect the area to avoid another incident.
The 10 people injured, who suffered burns, They were stabilized and channeled to different hospitals for their medical attention.while Civil Protection personnel began some uprisings to check the tanks and facilities within this market.
THE UNIVERSAL
Keep reading
G /
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Gas #tank #explodes #Mexican #market #people #injured
Leave a Reply