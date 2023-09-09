Video: Gas tank explodes in the Mexican market; there are 10 people injured

At least 10 people were injured after the explosion of a gas tank inside a market in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood, in the municipality of Morelia, Michoacán.

According to official reports, the incident took place this Thursday at a stall where fried foods are made in the aforementioned market, where a gas tank apparently had faults in its installation for which it suffered a flame that reached several people and installed positions.

🚨Morelia 🚨 Security camera captures the moment of the explosion of a gas tank in a street market in the Lomas Del Valle neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/61lboHWyx1 – Michoacán Impact (@ImpactoMich) September 8, 2023

Paramedics, firefighters and Transit and Mobility police officers came to the scene to care for the injured and protect the area to avoid another incident.

The 10 people injured, who suffered burns, They were stabilized and channeled to different hospitals for their medical attention.while Civil Protection personnel began some uprisings to check the tanks and facilities within this market.

THE UNIVERSAL

Keep reading