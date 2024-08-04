The sudden explosion of a gas station woke up the inhabitants of Culiacán during the early hours of this Sunday. Until now, the site remains engulfed in flames that are visible from kilometers away.

This incident occurred before 5:00 a.m. at the Gaspasa branch located in the Industrial Zone of the capital of Sinaloa, near Juntas de Humaya.

Information in process…

