Veracruz.- When working in customer service, they usually suggest tips to the public, although it is not usually mandatory, they become a motivation when working, for this reason, employees have become a trend by revealing how much they earn for the extra money they receive in addition to their base salary. It recently went viral gas station dispatcher when confessing how much he earns in tips per day.

The young employee of the establishment that supplies motor vehicles with gasoline or other fuels, revealed how much he earns in tips per day and when working the night shift.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@serctatt’, revealed in the publication, since he appeared on his day on the night shift at the Pemex gas station, located in Veracruz Mexico.

During the clip, the 20-year-old boy showed his experience working at the gas station and seeing how much he would earn in tips: “Today we have to switch to the morning shift, so we must be optimistic.”

Víctor Eduardo showed the income he earned, including 20-peso bills, coins of denomination ‘$10’ and ‘$5’ pesos: “they pay me minimum wage, but on duty day and evening up to $350 pesos in daily tips, and at night you do not exceed $150 maximum.

How much do gas station attendants earn?

Some of the dispatchers who work at gas stations usually supplement their salary that they acquire for their shifts, plus the amount of money they earn from tips at work, as extra income they receive from the customers they serve during their work as a bonus.

According to the Indeed job search portal, the average salary in Mexico for a gasoline dispatcher is approximately $3,387 per month, which is 33% less than the national average, however, the salary may vary, depending on the company and whatever state it is.

Meanwhile on Glassdoor they reveal that in Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) the Mexican state-owned producer, transporter, refiner and natural gas company, founded on June 7, 1938, the salary for a dispatcher, per year can be $61,439 per year with base salary, and $62 per year plus additional pay.