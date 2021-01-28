For the eighth, we change everything! Series Yakuza, developed by the Ryu ga Gotoku studio at Sega, has just taken a very tight turn. Go from an action-adventure game to a turn-based role-playing game (filled with declarations of love for the series Dragon quest) is a considerable risk taking. There are thus three radical changes in Yakuza Like a Dragon : the protagonist, the city and the game system. And the success is impressive.

Fraternity, courage and self-sacrifice

The adventure starts slowly but with class … Immersed in a cutscene interspersed with game phases, a five-hour prologue brings the player to eighteen years of the life of the hero, who will end up being left for dead in a homeless camp in the neighborhood of Ijincho, in Yokohama, after being shot in the chest. Saved by a former homeless nurse, the player will form a group of adventurers according to his encounters, and his friendships. Because brotherhood is a cardinal value for our new hero, Ichiban Kasuga, who replaces that of the 7 previous episodes, Kazuma Kiryu. What is fascinating about Ichiban is how quickly the player can identify and bond. He is a boy of over 40 filled with the ideal of justice. Deeply good, he sided with all the losers in the system and braved many dangers with courage and selflessness, but never foolishly.

A delirious and poetic fauna

He sometimes goes so far as to replace his vision of the world with an allegory that shows him the reality of his opponents in what they are deep within themselves (a bit like Robin Williams in The Fisher King,also following an emotional shock, or as in the series Persona ). Its commitment is entirely dedicated to serving the most disadvantaged, those left behind in a society devoured by limitless ambition. All in all, he faces capitalist executioners, kung fu masters, eloquent yakuza, motley mobsters, zealous vagabonds, cruel surgeons, crooked pastors, ripailleurs, technomanciens, etc. All accompanied by a completely delirious and poetic fauna, which roams the streets.

“We have to use our power to help those in need. “

It turns out that Ijincho is the gray zone of Yokohama: she must be saved from predators and the neofascist party Bleach Japan. For that, nothing beats the coalition, the mutual aid. As Ichiban says: “We have to use our power to help those in need. “So much for the context and the successful scenario of this Yakuza. The style of play is just as important.

Sometimes very difficult clashes

The role-playing part manages to keep an action side that forces the player to be fast, to react at any time if he wants to get out of certain technical and crazy fights. A minimum of preparation and regular backups are advised, because the clashes can sometimes prove very difficult. From time to time it will be compulsory to go to the levels and the “dungeons” spotted here and there to increase in power. It is also possible to change specializations, called “jobs” (homeless person, cook, knight, bodyguard, dancer or idol, etc.) by going to the local employment center, “Hello Work”, where you can find some quests.

A host of additional and time-consuming activities, from arcades to kart races.

In this open world game where taking the taxi raises the bar of “style”, the city of Yokohama, very animated, is pleasant to cross despite a sound design that is too repetitive and not very immersive. But there is always something going on in a street, and there is always a dialogue to listen to. In addition to a host of additional and time-consuming activities, from Sega arcades to kart and scooter races, including board games with tramps, karaoke… Ijincho is teeming with life.

Despite some flaws and its not always pleasant balancing of difficulty, the game attracts with its dynamism and its intrigue: connecting all the events, from his birth in a soapland until his death by the sea, turns out to be fascinating, the whole served by cutscenes with the meticulous realization, and unforgettable faces.

Soffian Desrayaud