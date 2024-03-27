













The Easter holidays have officially arrived, which gives us an opportunity to rest. While some go on trips to other places or countries to enjoy new landscapes, we had to stay traveling through the video game.

If you are one of us, here we share some recommendations for titles with beautiful worlds. They are also games that have a lot of content so they will also serve to keep you very entertained on these vacations.

Our recommendations so you can take advantage of Holy Week

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful video games of the current generation

We start this list strong with Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe second part of this trilogy that reimagines the events of FF VII. This game gives you a high-quality RPG in which you can lose hours and hours due to its enormous variety of secondary activities.

Source: Square Enix

It also has many very beautiful and magical settings that will make you feel like you went out to see the best places.. As if that were not enough, it has a very engaging story that will keep you attentive and worried about its characters. Not to mention that just getting to the end of it could take you about forty hours, not counting other extra objectives. So it's perfect to pass the time.

Dragon's Dogma II invites you to get lost for hours in its organic open world

This year has already become one of the best for RPG fans because in just these three months they have already given us very good video games of the genre. Another one that we highly recommend is Dragon's Dogma II which will make you feel like you are on a huge walk through the European forests.

We know that some shy away from RPGs because of the combat, but here you find one that is quite active and also satisfying. If you are a fan of fantasy movies you will also have a lot to enjoy here, since its pawn system puts you more fully into the adventure. You will feel as if you are traveling towards your destination with your own fellowship of the ring.

Source: Capcom

Perhaps the most interesting thing is that it is one of those video games that does not have an established path to its end. So you can experiment, get lost, investigate on your own and talk to different NPCs to find your own path and make the story even more personal.

Pikmin 4 is a great recommendation if you want video games to relax and have fun at the same time

Now we are going to move away from RPGs a little to give other genres a chance. Pikmin 4 It could be a great option if you are looking for fun video games that are relaxing at the same time. This little space odyssey from Nintendo fulfills this aspect very well.

Source: Nintendo

It is a relatively simple game, but with a series of missions and objectives that can entertain you for a long time. Although it may not seem like it, you can spend up to 30 hours enjoying it just to reach the end of its main objective. If you decide to complete all the extras, it could take you much longer.

Red Dead Redemption II

You can't go wrong with a classic and Red Dead Redemption II It's just that. This is one of those video games so immersive that they make you forget about the main story in favor of doing hundreds of other things. Although of course that does not take away points from its narrative, which is one of the best in recent years.

Source: Rockstar Games

Here you can live out your fantasies of becoming an outlaw in the Old West, with much more. You can go hunting for legendary animals, go fishing in peace, enjoy drinks in a bar, break in horses or destroy your rivals in poker and blackjack games. Give it a chance and you will surely forget that you didn't go on vacation during Easter.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of Nintendo's most vicious video games

Nintendo has many addictive games, but there may not be a better holiday distracter in its catalog than Tears of the Kingdom. This latest entry in the beloved series The Legend of Zelda has immense potential to trap you in the kingdom of Hyrule for over 100 hours.

Once again you find yourself with a title that gives you enormous freedom in terms of advancing through its story and objectives. You just have to see several clips floating around on social media to realize everything you can do in this game. So you can have fun, explore your creative side and visit various beautiful settings, all without leaving home.

Source: Nintendo

Staying at home doesn't necessarily mean you can't travel and these games are proof of that. If you have nothing else to do and were wondering what video games to enjoy, here are some answers. We assure you that these days will pass by like water with any of these titles. Which one will you try first?

