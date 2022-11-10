This November 9 marks 20 years since we first saw the Hades saga of Saint Seiya. This is one of the most beloved and remembered by fans due to various memorable moments. How to forget the Athena Exclamation, Shun’s possession and Seiya’s fight against Hades.

Watching these episodes of the anime surely filled many fans of the franchise with excitement. Surely some of them sought to relive their most exciting battles through video games. That is why here we bring you a compilation of the titles where you can relive the memorable saga.

Saint Seiya The Hades for PlayStation 2

We start with the game based on this saga that came to the PlayStation 2 in 2007: Saint Seiya Hades. This had very similar gameplay to its predecessor, Sanctuary. Since it presented us with 3D fights starring the different saints that appeared in this arc.

Its gameplay was somewhat simple but it became showy thanks to the execution of the Big Bang Attacks. These showed the most powerful techniques of each character in a very faithful way to his animated counterpart. With the graphic capabilities of the time, of course.

Source: Bandai Namco

The story mode of Saint Seiya Hades makes us relive the most important moments of the saga. A somewhat negative point is that the cutscenes are not the best. Since they simply present the 3D models of characters and in front of them their 2D versions with speech bubbles. Although sometimes they did show some action.

Brave Soldiers returned the Hades saga to video games

After this release, the Hades saga as such did not return to the Saint Seiya games until 2013 with Brave Soldiers. This title came to PlayStation 3 so the graphic difference is quite noticeable. In addition to the fact that their battles were already completely in 3D, so the characters could move around the entire stage.

One of the great differentiators of Brave Soldiers is that its story mode spans all three main arcs of Saint Seiya. So here you can relive the stories of the saga of the sanctuary, Poseidon and Hades. It should be noted that unlike his predecessor, Sanctuary Battleit does not have a kind of beat-em up prior to the important battles.

Source: Bandai Namco

One thing we feel affects the experience is that your scenes are re-presented with simple static models. In other words, there are text noises that tell us what is happening, but we do not see it in action. It would certainly have been better to take advantage of the new graphic power to do justice to the battles of Athena’s saints.

Saint Seiya: Soldier’s Soul is the one that does the most justice to all its sagas

To finish we have Saint Seiya Soldier’s Soulwhich in our opinion does more justice to all the sagas. After all this game goes back to cover the main towers of Saint Seiya. It also added a small game mode where you can control the gold saints in their own plots. And we cannot forget that it has a Latin dubbing, where most of the actors returned.

As if that were not enough, the scenes are now fully animated in 3D. So you can watch from when Aldebaran’s horn is cut off to when Athena’s staff pierces Hades.. Which was something his predecessors lacked. Although the gameplay of him was quite similar.

Source: Bandai Namco

Something that we should point out is that both Brave Soldiers What Soldier’s Soul they came to our territories. Since for years the Saint Seiya video games had been kept exclusively in Europe and Japan. However, perhaps seeing the love they have for the saga in Latin America, Bandai was encouraged to launch them here.

It may take some work to find them, but at least you no longer have to travel to the other side of the world to play them. We hope that over time they will delight us with more games based on Athena’s knights, as they have so much potential for the medium. Will they relive the saga of Hades with any of these?

