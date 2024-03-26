













This year's Holy Week has arrived and you are surely already planning the video game that you will enjoy on your vacation. Or perhaps you have the spirit to fight against sin and temptations, following the example of your grandfather who once told you how he faced the devil in the mountains with nothing more than a machete and his courage.

Since lately it has been somewhat difficult to find demons in the mountains, we took on the task of looking for games that could give you a similar feeling. In addition, they could help you avoid spending hours of tedium if you are stuck in your house.. Here we leave them to you.

Games that make you feel like a devil-beater in the bush

Devil May Cry is one of the perfect games to kill devils even if it is not in the mountains

Of course you can't talk about killing demons in video games without talking about Devil May Cry. After all, this series is precisely about a hunter who is dedicated to confronting all the offspring of the underworld who come to Earth to be too clever.

Source: Capcom

If you want more specific recommendations, we will tell you to play them starting with the third installment. You can even give the reboot a chance, which, despite some fans' hatred, is a pretty solid game. Although you don't mind making God angry because in Devil May Cry 4 you also have to face angels.

Bayonetta invites you to be sacrilegious

If you already know the Devil May Crythen maybe you'll want to give Bayonetta. The gameplay is quite similar and once again we find celestial and infernal beings as the main enemies. All in a fairly varied video game trilogy with a lot of action.

Source: Nintendo

If you want to focus on eliminating demons, then Bayonetta 2 Is the best option. After all, the story of her dealing with the witch trying to get to hell, so there will be several beings who try to stop her. It also takes place on the fictional Mount Fimbulvetr, so technically it is fighting the devil on the mountain.

Dante's Inferno unites religious literature with video games

Now if you want something a little more serious and with literary touches, your best option may be Dante's Inferno. This is great proof that books and video games can work very well together, Well, it is a bloodthirsty and entertaining adaptation of The Divine Comedy.

Source: EA-Visceral Games

Here you take control of another Dante on his mission to recover his beloved Beatrice from the clutches of Lucifer himself. All in a title with gameplay quite similar to the first God of War and really grotesque demon designs. You might even want to sleep with a Bible after playing it.

The two most recent Dooms will make you feel like a god sent

We already had many third-person action video games, but if you want to feel closer to the demon hunting experience, the new ones Doom They may be what you are looking for. After all, its first-person perspective takes you more fully into the action.

Source: Bethesda Softworks.

Get ready to become the Doom Slayer in this pair of games that will have you eliminating demons left and right. All with one of the most frenetic gameplay in recent years and some of the most varied demons. It's not just about shooting and shooting, you must also implement different strategies to beat the demons.

Darksiders, another video game that lets you eliminate demons with a machete

Finally we close with the recommendation of the video games of Darksiders. These games are based on the story of what is supposed to happen in Armageddon. As a member of one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, it is our duty to face various types of demons and even some angels.

In general, its four games are very good, although our favorites are the first two. You can also join a friend in your demon hunt if you decide to play Darksiders Genesis, as it has a two-player mode. This way you won't be so afraid to face the hordes of hell.

So there you have some game recommendations to make you feel like devil eliminators in the mountains. Which of these will you give a chance over the holidays?

