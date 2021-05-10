Tuesday, May 11, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video Games Tim Sweeney created one of the most popular video games of all time, then decided to defeat the world’s largest company

by admin
May 10, 2021
in World
0

Tim Sweeney’s company Epic Games is known for Fortnite, one of the world’s most successful video games. Does he have the cops to hit the biggest company in the world?

Tim Sweeney created one of the most popular video games in the world. Then he decided to fight.

What makes the fight exceptional is that the other party was Apple, the world’s largest company. But Sweeney isn’t anyone either. He is a billionaire and the backbone of one of the most popular video games of all time, Fortnite.

.
#Video #Games #Tim #Sweeney #created #popular #video #games #time #decided #defeat #worlds #largest #company

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

US: Government guarantees LGBT health protection after reversing Trump measure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?