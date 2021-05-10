Video Games Tim Sweeney created one of the most popular video games of all time, then decided to defeat the world’s largest company

Tim Sweeney’s company Epic Games is known for Fortnite, one of the world’s most successful video games. Does he have the cops to hit the biggest company in the world?

Tim Sweeney created one of the most popular video games in the world. Then he decided to fight.

What makes the fight exceptional is that the other party was Apple, the world’s largest company. But Sweeney isn’t anyone either. He is a billionaire and the backbone of one of the most popular video games of all time, Fortnite.