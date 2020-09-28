Emerging in the 80s, Mario has spanned decades and has millions of fans around the world. The cult video game character, however, almost did not exist. Nintendo initially wanted to acquire the rights to Popeye, but the Japanese company did not succeed. This is how the company created the friendly monkey Donkey Kong, and his pursuer Mario. “At first he was a carpenter. But as monsters came out of the pipes, he became a plumber”, explains Shigeru Miyamoto, its creator.

The versions of Mario have multiplied according to technology, without denying the original. “There is a general use of the Mario franchise, with ways that allow you to both explore new things and deliver games that are innovative, and at the same time games that ride on nostalgia and can really reach all age groups “, specifies Oscar Lemaire, author of The mascot war.

