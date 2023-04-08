













Video games that turn 20 in 2023 and you didn’t know it

These are ten video games that will be 20 years old this 2023 and you had no idea they were so old.

Video games that turn 20

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Holy Grail of Franchise Video Games Star Wars, Knights of the Old Republic featured an original story that allowed you to live your own Jedi tale as you pursued Darth Malak throughout the entire galaxy.

The game remaster for nintendoswitch made it clear to us that its mechanics are not suitable for today, but it is supposed to a remake of the game is already in development.

Source: Bioware

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

The first video game Prince of Persia under the mantle of Ubisoft, sands of time It came to redefine the franchise in the days of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Surprisingly, it was very good, establishing a series of video games that would slowly fade into obscurity.

As long as you don’t get carried away by the adaptation that Disney made the film world, you should give it a try. Of course, if the remake announced by Ubisoft reaches the market.

Source: Ubisoft

Viewtiful Joe

“Henshin A-Go-Go, Baby!” When Hideki Kamiya He worked at Capcom… He left us some gems that players today haven’t forgotten. Viewtiful Joe was a unique proposal for its time, so unique that few people paid attention to it and it had its last installment in 2005.

Today, with the superhero fever, it might be a good time to re-explore the powers of Viewtiful Joe and Sexy Silvia.

Source: Capcom

Final Fantasy X-2

Latest videogame developed by squaresoftbefore its merger with Enix. Final Fantasy X-2 It was the sequel to the acclaimed tenth numbered installment. Hated by many, loved by many others, it offered us to live the story of three protagonists in a way that Final Fantasy had never seen.

Today it is possible to play this title again thanks to its remastered versions on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as live its most iconic songs in the recent release of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Source: Square Enix

Beyond Good & Evil

Ubisoft It has had very interesting proposals and has seen better times in the industry. Beyond Good & Evil It surprised everyone in 2003 with a technological choice that surpassed many other action-adventure games.

It’s too bad that its sequel is stuck in a black hole. We should at least have a remake of the videogame original for current consoles!

Source: Ubisoft

Mario Kart: Double Dash

It may or may not be the most popular video game title in the franchise, but at least one of the most beloved. Mario Kart on the GameCube it came to change everything that was the franchise so that we continue fighting against our friends in those “casual challenges”.

Nowadays, Mario Kart: Double Dash lives in spirit within Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch, with many of its tracks and mechanics incorporated within the game.

Source: Nintendo

The Simpsons: Hit & Run

Despite the fact that The Simpsons will never return to the glory of the 90’s, in the world of video games everyone remembers this game with esteem, very inspired by Grand Theft Auto.

Imagine being able to roam all of Springfield, with various missions, without having to follow the story, and with the freedom to relive some of the best moments from the animated series. oh! Sweet liquor, soft torment.

Source: Vivendi Universal Games

The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker

Waiting for the release of Tears of the Kingdomone of the most iconic video games within the Zelda franchise is already celebrating its 20th anniversary. Wind Wakerdespite having been severely criticized for its artistic direction, has been positioned as one of the most exciting adventures in the franchise.

At the moment, its most recent remastering was on the Nintendo Wii U and we still hope that it will also be available on Nintendo Switch, as well as many other games that Nintendo published for its past console that… left a lot to be desired.

Source: Nintendo

call of duty

What can be said today about call of duty? The global phenomenon that is invading consoles, PCs, and mobiles is celebrating twenty years since its first installment set in World War II.

Yes, believe it or not, video games from call of duty They have a context and even a story mode… Although many only play it for its online mode or for the zombie mode. You, what kind of CoD player are you?

Source: Activision

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

The third generation of the Pokémon video games brought us more than new creatures, trumpets and… a lot of water; It was another step in the evolution of one of the most popular franchises in the world.

It currently has a remake on Nintendo 3DS, which we hope you bought at the time, since the closure of the digital store of the Nintendo portable will surely raise the price of physical copies.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Do you remember other games that turn 20? Share them with us.