We are a few days away from finishing the 2022which is why some of the companies have already revealed what games they will be releasing with their subscription service, and one of the first companies to do so is PlayStation. Those who have already confirmed the three free titles for users who have their membership of PS Plus Essentials and other steps.

The chosen games are neither more nor less than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordertitle of action that in the 2023 is going to receive its long-awaited sequel by the fans. Fallout 76game of Bethesda that it did not go well at the beginning but that with time it has been able to recover. finally there is Axiom Verge 2which is a metroidvania It far exceeds the original.

It is worth mentioning that Axiom Verge 2 Y Jedi: Fallen Order are found in versions of both ps4 like PS5. The only one preserved in its original release is Fallout 76, since it does not have an update for the new console. In addition, users will be able to start making these downloads from the next January 3.

That means, that players can acquire Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Biomutant until the January 2, these being the games that were given away in December. It will be the ideal time for users to subscribe. Well, not only these games are included, but some others that are available in PS5.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The games that will arrive on the service are always filtered days before, the most curious thing is that they are always getting it right, so we no longer even need Sony to give its official statement. This month there are interesting games to try in the catalog.