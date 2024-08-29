Video Games | Remedy signed a deal to bring its hit games to movies and TV

Video games|Remedy begins cooperation with the American Annapurna Pictures.

Finnish game company Remedy Entertainment inform starting a strategic cooperation with the American Annapurna Pictures.

According to Remedy, Annapurna will finance half of the future Control 2 – about the game. In the agreement, the company also gets the rights to develop Remedy Alan Wake– and Control-game series for television and movies.

“This agreement ensures that we can develop Control 2to switch to self-publishing for selected games and expand our game brands to other media,” says Remedy’s CEO Tero Virtala in the bulletin.

One of the richest people in the world by Larry Ellison daughter Megan Ellison founded Annapurna Pictures in 2011. The company has produced several acclaimed films such as Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Phantom Thread (2017), as well as television series.

In 2016, Annapurna expanded into video games. Writing about video games for HS Johannes Valkola there is invited by Annapurna Interactions as “Hollywood’s most creative game company”, whose works “leave an indelible mark and expand ideas”.

Remedy Entertainment’s turnover was in April–June this year grown up compared to a year ago. The operating profit was EUR 3.2 million minus, while last year it was EUR 4.8 million in loss in the same period last year.

Remedy’s major investment that appeared in October 2023, according to advertising, costing EUR 70 million Alan Wake 2did not sell in the expected quantities. The game appeared this summer Night Springs extension named.

HS news in May 2022, that the American TV channel AMC would have bought Alan Wake tv series rights. However, the project has not been heard from since.