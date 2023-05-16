Italian video game historian Andrea Contato started up Indiegogo there fundraising campaign of the third volume (the first two are already available) of the work Video gameswhich in total will count five volumes and which is dedicated to the history of our beloved medium.

The campaign also includes funding for a book dedicated to the curious story of Cable Electronica Bergamo cooperative involved in the first console war, of which we can read a note:

Operating between 1971 and 2002, Cabel (later Cabel Electronic) was an Italian company based in Curno (Bergamo) operating in the audiovisual equipment and video game console industry. Between 1977 and 1985, Cabel Electronic produced six different consoles, sold in hundreds of thousands of copies both in Italy and abroad, mainly in West Germany, France and Spain. Cabel’s consoles – Telegioca, Telegun, Teleboy, Lem 2000, Universal Game Computer, TelesTar and Sirio – are now sought-after collectors’ items, but little is known about the company that produced them. Until now.

Indiegogo campaign page of the third volume of Video Games

The campaign has currently raised €2,598 out of the 1,500 requested. However, it is still possible to contribute.

Video games it’s a’work in five volumes which aims to tell the history of video gamesstarting from the people, companies and ideas that have influenced the entire industry and its main players.

Andrea Contato is a video game historian, author of the two precious volumes “Through the Moongate. The story of Richard Garriott, Origin Systems Inc. and Ultima”. If you are interested, the entire video has already been published on the official site of the Video-Games project work planwith all his content.