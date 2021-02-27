It happened on February 12, 2020. Amid the still confusing news raining down on Europe about a global pandemic, the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was announced. Quite a sign. The great world event in the telecommunications sector was canceled by an unknown coronavirus and whose fatality was yet to be known but from which the consequences were already beginning to be suffered.

Canceling the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was a decision that at that time some called “exaggerated” in addition to unjustified damage to the economy. However, far from those skeptical doubts, it was the beginning of a wave of cancellations of most of the events that had been programmed and that since then has affected millions of companies and freelancers in the sector. Far from giving up and closing their businesses, there are many who have chosen to fight to readapt their projects and strategies to the covid-19 scenario.

An example of how to deal with the pandemic is observed in the gaming sector. The video game industry is experiencing a period of growth, largely caused by a simple equation: more time confined to home equals a search for new or old forms of entertainment. Video games have met this requirement for decades. And they are, in fact, a tool for hope that marketing and events companies also cling to, seeing new forms of communication in this sector.

There are many marketing, entertainment, leisure or advertising events companies -big, medium, small or self-employed-, which for months have been trying to come up with offers for a population bored of being trapped between the four walls of a house or apartment . About a year to go after the state of alarm was decreed, in record time it is possible to play mus with a group of lifelong friends on the internet or broadcast events to the public in previously unknown environments. And it is that confinement has developed the creativity of tens of thousands of entrepreneurs.

Create business despite covid-19



“The situation caused by covid-19 has modified both consumer behavior patterns and marketing strategies in direct response to what the user demands,” explains Fernando Marciel, director at Keep Doing Production, a company dedicated to marketing. He adds that this time of confinement has given rise to new ideas, such as recovering the video games of a lifetime to, in addition to entertaining, attract the attention of the public.

A ‘Pang’ in which the coronavirus is the enemy. / RC

«The originality – Marciel emphasizes – is that through a game we can tell what we do and even at the same time laugh at the ‘browns’ of production and day-to-day work, those who even get to miss each other when one He is unemployed because of the coronavirus.

The philosophy of creatives, entrepreneurs and freelancers who do not give up in the face of the pandemic is that, although everything has changed, the answer must be forceful to continue moving forward: «Circumstances can get complicated, we can fall, but we can always think, evolve and start over. And this effort does not mean that we have to do it without having fun while we adapt to the new times », concludes Marciel.