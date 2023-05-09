The national event IIDEA On Tour started from Rome, a journey in stages organized by IIDEA, the association that represents the video game industry in Italy, to meet, share projects and start a dialogue with the developer communities present in the various regions of the country. Networking, maintaining ties, being present in the area: these are the objectives of the tour, also organized thanks to the support of AWS For Games and the involvement of local realities and institutions, which will visit seven cities from north to south in May. The calendar is as follows:

Tuesday 9 May, Rome

Wednesday 10 May, Florence

Monday 15 May, Milan

Thursday 18 May, Genoa

Tuesday 23 May, Bari

Thursday 25 May, Naples

Tuesday 30 May, Cagliari

“The tour represents an opportunity to talk about the Association’s activities, mutually update with the local development communities and have the opportunity to share an informal networking moment,” said Thalita Malagò, General Manager of IIDEA. “An opportunity to create synergies and lay even more solid foundations to support the growth of local districts and the development of Made in Italy companies”.