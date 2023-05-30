IIDEA, the Association representing the video game industry in Italy, has announced a coaching initiative aimed at younger professionals and start-ups. The activity, totally online with slots bookable until 9 June, it is preparatory to First Playable, a B2B event organized by IIDEA and the Toscana Film Commission – Fondazione Sistema Toscana, in collaboration with the ICE Agency. The aim of the initiative is to provide emerging developers with the tools and skills necessary to best present their projects to international investors and publishers who will enliven the business event dedicated to the development of video games in Italy, on 6 and 7 July in Florence. During the 1:1 coaching sessions, participants will learn how to effectively prepare and present their pitch, they will understand how to best select the most suitable publisher for their project and they will also be able to learn how to communicate it effectively. Each coach will provide a minimum of ten thirty-minute slots, ensuring personalized attention to each participant. Interested parties will be able to book their appointment from the First Playable website with one or more of the video game industry professionals who will lead the coaching sessions: Valerio Di Donato, CEO of 34BigThings, Elisa Farinetti, Business Developer & Co-Founder of Broken Arms Games , Yves Hohler, CEO & Co-Founder of Broken Arms Games, Claudio Giacopazzi, Advisor & Business Development Director at NACON Studio Milan, Marco A. Minoli, Marketing Director of Slitherine Group, Samuele Perseo, Product Manager of Reply Game Studios, Gian Paolo Vernocchi, CEO & Creative Director of DESTINYbit, Marco Giannatiempo, CEO Laboratorio Comunicazione Srl.