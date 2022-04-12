For the first time since July 2021, the China back to the approval of video games. This means that Chinese developers can re-publish games in the country. This puts an end to the nine-month block on game approval in China, which has negatively impacted tech giants such as NetEase Inc And Tencentas well as bankrupting many smaller companies.

Thanks to Reuters, we know that on April 11, 45 games were licensed to publish, bringing the nine-month block to an end. This includes new games from studios such as Baidu, iDreamSky, 37Games, and others. Presumably, games developed in the West may now also require publication in China.

The news led to an increase in “U.S.-listed shares of Chinese gaming companies NetEase Inc and Bilibili Inc“. This is an increase.”8% and 8.6% respectively in pre-market trading“China originally froze its gaming monetization license approval system around the time the government imposed it.”new playing time limits for under 18s“.

Now that Chinese development studios are able to re-launch games in China, we may see some of them head west after additional development time required for localization.

Source: Gamepur.