The end of year overview 2023 provided by Newzoo on the videogame market reveals that the trend towards the total digitalisation of the market is becoming increasingly consolidated, with digital video games that dominate physical ones with a ratio of 95% versus 5% in terms of revenues.

The overall market is expected to reach $184 billion in 2023, a modest increase of 0.6% compared to the previous year. The vast majority of the gaming economy always comes from the market mobilewhich despite a 1.6% drop still covers 49% of market revenues with over 90 billion dollars.

Following this, the console market stops at 29% (+1.9% compared to the previous year) reaching 53 billion dollars, while the PC covers 21% with 38.4 billion dollars and an increase of 5.2 % compared to the previous year. Note that browser games suffered a notable decline of 16.9% compared to the previous year, now covering 1% of the market.