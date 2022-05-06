According to the market analysis conducted by Newzoo, the videogame market in the 2022 will exceed the threshold of $ 200 billion in revenuesa result never achieved so far.

Specifically, receipts of 203.1 billion dollars are expected, with one growth of 7.6% on an annual basis. Furthermore, according to the data pitted by Newzoo, the number of players in the world will exceed another record this year, reaching 3.09 billion people by the end of 2022.

Newzoo’s forecasts for 2022, with revenues broken down by platform

According to the portal, the market that will mark the greatest growth in 2022 will be that console, which will generate 56.9 billion dollars in 2022 (although the graph above shows 58.6 billion), or 8.4% more than in 2021, representing 29% of the total. The largest market, however, is the mobile one (smartphone + tablet) which with the $ 103.5 billion expected for 2022 will represent 51% of the total revenues of the gaming industry, with a growth of 5.7%.

The PC market (download + retail) is also doing well, which according to Newzoo estimates will generate 38.7 billion dollars in revenues this year, with a growth of 3.2%. The only sector that will experience a decline is browser-based PC gaming, with revenues estimated at $ 2.3 billion, up 16.9% from last year.





Graph with Newzoo data, with revenues divided by region

For Newzoo, the United States in 2022 they will regain the largest gaming market throne in the world with $ 50.5 billion, with China falling to second place with $ 50.2 billion, a sharp decline from the previous year due to video game restrictions imposed by the local government.

In general, theEurope in 2022 it will represent 18% of the world market with 8.9 billion dollars, behind North America (27%) and Asia-Pacific (47%).