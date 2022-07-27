A new study on video games states that they improve creativity and problem solving, but in some cases we also find the downside, namely the possibility of witnessing episodes of hatred and bullying.

Through an interview with 1400 gamer, the Preply study led to interesting data. It turns out that over 90% of respondents have experienced or witnessed emotional abuse or bullying while playing video games and nearly 7 out of 10 people have thought about quitting because of what they saw. More than 2 in 5 gamers have experienced racism and more than 1 in 3 hatred on gaming platforms. Xbox and PlayStation have the highest rates of bullying.

Game platforms can be dark places. Over 90% of people surveyed said they experienced emotional abuse or other forms of bullying while playing video games. 53% of the respondents suffered offenses, while 44% suffered racism. The games in which the most harassment and insults occur are the shooters (in first place with 55%), while multiplayer titles in general follow.

On average, women are more often the target of hateful behavior: 53% of those who identify as women have been assaulted for their gender, compared to 37% of those who identify as men. For this reason, more than half of the people interviewed say they have changed their identity to avoid abuse. Most did it to avoid conflict. This high level of toxicity has serious consequences. More than 3 in 5 people say this behavior negatively impacts their mental health, and nearly 7 in 10 people have stopped gambling or thought about doing so because of this behavior.

The Xbox community holds the grim record of the highest bullying rate, with 94% of people involved. Furthermore, 60% participated in bullying. PlayStation communities aren’t much better, with 92% witnessing bullying and 60% participating.

Source: Preply