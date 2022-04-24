People usually wonder how much they spend on making a video game, and sometimes data is shared about it (for example the $ 265 million that went into developing GTA 5, in 2013). Of commercial performances, it is usually known the number of copies sold and in some cases how much a game has turnover in total (for example Assassin’s Creed Valhallawhich in February of this year reached a billion dollars in turnover).

Less often, however, it is known how much was the profit margin for a game. Jeff Grubbin a Twitter poll, he asked his followers just this: how much they think the profit margin is “For a very successful Triple A”providing various options that travel from 2% to 40%.

A question, if we want, rather cryptic from the start: when and how can a game be considered “very successful” and other questions that arise spontaneously probably fall into the summa general of the average, orbiting without too many problems around the specific. Mat Piscatella has revealed the solution, being in close contact with the industry: the margin, in general, therefore, would be of 15%.

A somewhat low percentage, at least if we think that Grubb himself specified “very successful”, but it is obviously a very plausible figure. In the replies to Piscatella’s tweet we find Gregor Thunderdragon, who worked on Plant vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Fortnite and FIFA 21which confirms that the profit margin he saw was traveling between 10% and 35%but specify that “[Plant vs Zombies] it was a Triple A for the broken headset, the other was Fortnite and the third was FIFA which is the paradise of microtransactions, so … “

The average would therefore see a profit equal to 15% of the total expenditure to create a game – perhaps also counting the advertising, with higher or lower numbers also depending on the presence of microtransactions, sensational successes or commercial flops.