The video game market American is in excellent health: according to data collected by Circana, former NPD, the 2023 saw a 2% growth in sales and so it could be best year ever for the industry.
We imagine that to contribute to such excellent numbers whether it was the extraordinary quality of the games published this year, which also due to the postponements due to the pandemic period saw an unprecedented concentration of beautiful titles.
“It was one of the best years for new video games, perhaps ever,” wrote Mat Piscatella. “US gaming spending grew 2% year over year, reaching i 34.1 billion dollars against 33.5 in 2022.”
Yet layoffs are multiplying
There is no doubt that the American market data clashes with what has been happening for a few months now, specifically the many layoffs which are affecting almost all the realities that operate within the videogame industry.
The latest news in this sense is that of the layoffs at Bungie in conjunction with the postponement of Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme and Marathon.
#Video #games #healthy #market #year