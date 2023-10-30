The video game market American is in excellent health: according to data collected by Circana, former NPD, the 2023 saw a 2% growth in sales and so it could be best year ever for the industry.

We imagine that to contribute to such excellent numbers whether it was the extraordinary quality of the games published this year, which also due to the postponements due to the pandemic period saw an unprecedented concentration of beautiful titles.

“It was one of the best years for new video games, perhaps ever,” wrote Mat Piscatella. “US gaming spending grew 2% year over year, reaching i 34.1 billion dollars against 33.5 in 2022.”