KEY FIGURES 1 billion

This is the annual turnover of e-sport in 2019. More than three quarters come from sponsors and live video broadcasting rights on Twitch (for streaming) or on YouTube.

4 million

This is the number of spectators who watched the semi-final of the 2019 World Championships live.

Today, the Vitality team is training at the Stade de France. The players practice their “Counter-Strike” (“CS: GO”), a first person shooter video game, and benefit from all the facilities of the place, such as physiotherapist, osteopath or mental trainer. Before each major tournament – the “CS: GO” competition resembles that of tennis, punctuated by numerous tournaments and masters earning more or less points in the ranking and money – a “training camp” is organized in the performance center of this major sports venue in Saint-Denis (93). The six players of the team, replacement included, stay at the hotel with coach, trainer and manager, who can thus monitor the hygiene of the young players. Pandemic requires, the tournament will be played online, otherwise the team and its staff would have flown to play its matches around the world.

This level of professionalization has clearly not always been there. “In 2012, I received around 130 euros per month and, by winning the tournaments, it rose to 500 or 600, but because I was in one of the best teams in the world”, testifies Dan Madesclaire, alias ApEX. “Even if we earned little, we always negotiated our salaries as a group, all the players together, that put us in a position of strength”, assures the captain of the “CS: GO” team of Vitality, past in his career. by a dozen clubs.

Difficult beginnings

“When our team was created, we toured Europe by coach, from tournament to tournament, we slept in cars,” says Fabien Devide, alias Neo, former pro player, coach and co-founder of Vitality. And it’s not that old, I’m talking about 2013, 2014. ”Before those years, it’s hard to imagine making a living from video games. And again, what brought in the money was more the production of video content and streaming (literally sending video streams, the term came into being to talk about the broadcasting of games of live video games, players who are filmed in this way are qualified as streamers) than the competition. Fortunately, the two founders of the team, Fabien Devide and Nicolas Maurer, met while working on the editing bench of the M6 ​​show “Scènes de households”. “There was a little reality TV side, we mixed entertainment, social networks and competitive content, remembers Fabien Devide. And we were lucky to have Gotaga! The former Vitality “Call of Duty” pro has gone on to become one of the world’s most influential streamers, followed by millions of fans on Twitch, YouTube and social media. The players were then all self-employed, paid in streaming service, according to their audience and the state of Dailymotion’s advertising agency. “Between 750 euros in the empty month and sometimes 4,000 euros, specifies Fabien Devide, who continued to work alongside. Basically 80% of the money went to the players, the rest we kept to pay for travel expenses in tournaments to develop. “

The transfer window is raging

When the Dailymotion manna closed, Vitality changed its model to adopt that of real sports clubs, funding itself with sponsors and merchandising and a percentage of tournament earnings that its teams win. In 2010, players could hope to win 250 euros if they won a tournament in a village hall or internet café. Today, the average salary of European “League of Legends” players in the biggest teams is 250,000 euros per year and the transfer window is raging.

ApEX earns a little more thanks to tournament bonuses, many on its favorite game, “CS: GO”. In seven years, Vitality has grown from 4 self-employed players and a coach to a hundred or so employees, including 40 professional players, and has become the first resident club of the Stade de France. “We are one of the three largest European structures, which allows us to pay our players, but the world of microenterprises and contracts bordering on legality is not over in the smallest teams,” warns Fabien Devide.

Real athletes, high level

For the “Counter Strike” team, the final stages of the Blast tournament are approaching. At the Stade de France, players are subject to a strict rhythm. “I get up around 8 am to practice individually,” says ApEX. At the end of the morning, we do some theory, because “CS: GO” is an extremely tactical game. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an hour’s break in the middle, we go on to practice matches. “A program held under the leadership of Matthieu Péché, former world champion in team canoeing and Olympic medalist, who has become manager of Vitality’s” CS: GO “team. Its goal: to bring to the players the rigor of the preparation of the great sportsmen. “I want to show that they are real athletes, who achieve impressive performances. With them, we talk about warming up, returning to calm, mental imagery, nutrition, sleep cycles … Everything that we put into practice in high level sport, we can use it in e-sport ”, he assures us. The meeting of the two worlds was not obvious at first, but, with a little effort, it paid off.

Burnout and accidents, the other side of the coin

And the role of Matthieu Péché has been decisive in this very special year. Because if the pandemic has allowed on the one hand record audiences for e-sport competitions – 92 million spectators in Europe all games combined, up from 16 to 30%, depending on the events – the period was tough on gamers. Several cases of burnout have, for example, struck the Danish team Astralis, and the athletes of Vitality did not go far. “In 2019, we traveled 32 weeks of the year and there we found ourselves stuck at home with competitions that have lengthened over time,” says ApEX. Sometimes we only had one free weekend in 2 months of tournaments, the final of one is played on Sunday and, on Monday, a new one begins. As I am not very sedentary, I really suffered. “

It is up to the staff to prevent accidents, including physical ones, as back and arm injuries such as musculoskeletal disorders are not uncommon. “Each year, the players are subjected to a series of tests, regular medical monitoring, as I did as an athlete, assures Matthieu Péché. I’m not going to deviate from that, the health of the players comes first. “With a certain pride, the Olympic medalist concludes:” When I am asked if e-sport will one day be at the Olympics, I answer that it does not need it. Rather, it is the Olympics that would need it, if one day their audience becomes too aging. “