Year 2022 We are running out, which is why several streaming sites and varied content are sharing which programs have been most searched for by different users. The world of exclusive movies for adults is not ruled out of this, and the well-known pornhub has revealed its results where some video games appear.

Here is the list released by the page:

1.- Fortnite

2.- Overwatch

3.- Genshin Impact

4.- Minecraft

5.- Pokémon

6.- Cyberpunk

7.- Summertime Saga

8.- League of Legends

9.- Valorant

10.- Resident Evil

11.- Apex Legends

12.- Grand Theft Auto 5

13.- Roblox

14.- Mortal Kombat

15.-Skyrim

16.- Among Us

17.- Splatoon

18.- Final Fantasy

19.- Call of Duty

20.- Cuphead

21.- Street Fighter

22.- Mass Effect

Having this type of lists is nothing special in these times, since the not safe for work content is made as soon as a designer finds a character interesting. that happened when Bowsette It became a trend in social networks, the most curious thing is that the companies that own the characters do not use lawsuits, perhaps they are more users than you think.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: The amount of related content between these two industries is surprising, but if there is already even My Little Pony, I really think people should be used to it by now.