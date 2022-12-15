Year 2022 We are running out, which is why several streaming sites and varied content are sharing which programs have been most searched for by different users. The world of exclusive movies for adults is not ruled out of this, and the well-known pornhub has revealed its results where some video games appear.
Here is the list released by the page:
1.- Fortnite
2.- Overwatch
3.- Genshin Impact
4.- Minecraft
5.- Pokémon
6.- Cyberpunk
7.- Summertime Saga
8.- League of Legends
9.- Valorant
10.- Resident Evil
11.- Apex Legends
12.- Grand Theft Auto 5
13.- Roblox
14.- Mortal Kombat
15.-Skyrim
16.- Among Us
17.- Splatoon
18.- Final Fantasy
19.- Call of Duty
20.- Cuphead
21.- Street Fighter
22.- Mass Effect
Having this type of lists is nothing special in these times, since the not safe for work content is made as soon as a designer finds a character interesting. that happened when Bowsette It became a trend in social networks, the most curious thing is that the companies that own the characters do not use lawsuits, perhaps they are more users than you think.
Editor’s note: The amount of related content between these two industries is surprising, but if there is already even My Little Pony, I really think people should be used to it by now.
