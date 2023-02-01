Hogwarts Legacy leads the charge for games due out in February 2023, but that’s not the only big title scheduled for this month.

The first half of the year is known to have few videogame releases, but 2023 may want to reverse the trend. January saw big releases like Forspoken and Hi-Fi Rush, and February looks to be no less.

With several titles from hugely popular franchises and IPs, there really is something for everyone as this month begins. Without further ado then, here are the best games releasing in February 2023.

Deliver Us Mars

The sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure. Set ten years after the original, the game sees humanity (even more) on the brink of extinction as they travel from Earth to Mars and battle rough seabeds to find the resources that will save our species.

Deliver Us Mars is out February 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Hogwarts Legacy

Set hundreds of years before the Harry Potter story, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to experience the life of Hogwarts students. It will be possible to wander the corridors of the school of magic, participate in lessons and decide whether to be good or bad. There won’t be the protagonists of the Harry Potter story, for a pure matter of timeline, but you will still be able to see characters made famous by the books here and there.

Hogwarts Legacy is out February 10 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is a new hunting game inspired by Monster Hunter and set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan. In the game, players can team up with a group of friends to take down monstrous creatures and help each other out. The title bears the signature of the same development team that created Toukiden, so expectations are far from low.

Wild Hearts is out February 17 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an FPS set in a world where the Soviet Union has become a super power after winning World War II. There are robots hidden in every corner of the city, and the crafting system will allow you to create improvised weapons on the fly. The fights will present a variety of possibilities, including psychic, melee and ranged attacks.

Atomic Heart is out February 21 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Based on real Japanese history, Like A Dragon: Ishin! takes the characters from the Yakuza series to the Edo period. Kazuma Kiryu will make his return after leaving the main saga in the turn-based RPG Like A Dragon, and it is already sending all fans into jujube broth.

Like A Dragon: Ishin is out February 21 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Company of Heroes 3

Fans of the series have been waiting for a sequel since 2013, and now Company of Heroes 3 is almost here. While there have been several expansions for the second chapter, fans have been wanting to see a full update to the real-time strategy series, and they’re finally getting it. There will be many new mechanics, including a tactical pause that will allow you to queue up your next moves.

Company of Heroes 3 is out February 23rd for PC

Kerbal Space Program 2

The end of February is full of long-awaited sequels, as Kerbal Space Program 2 will be released even twelve years after the original. Initially, the game will be released in early access, with the console versions scheduled for a later date. As in the first chapter, players will be asked to build space rockets and get them off the ground through a fun but challenging process of trial and error.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is out February 24th for PC

Octopath Traveler 2

The latest title in the sequel lineup is the second installment in the Octopath Traveler series, which made its debut in 2018. With eight new heroes to play as, JRPG fans will be able to see their paths intertwine during their journey. The sequel will add several combat mechanics while retaining those that made the original an instant classic.

Octopath Traveler is out February 24 for PC, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF