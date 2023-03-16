Most people consider them entertainment. Others say that they leave us “with our brains burned” but the reality is that playing offers several benefits, including the ability to teach programming technical knowledge and even soft skills.

Maria Velez, CEO of crack the code, points out that despite technological advances, education has changed very little in the last 50 years due to processes that hinder evolution. However, he suggests that video games can help modernize the education system and generate more interest among students.

According to a study from the University of British Columbia, the proper use of video games can improve academic performance and encourage critical thinking. This is because video games are not based on the memorization of elements, as in the traditional educational system, but on the gaming experience.

The specialist points out that technology is a limitless medium that can stimulate children’s creativity and inadvertently teach them about different fields of knowledge through video games. In one game, children can require knowledge of mathematics or geography at the same time, which can foster their curiosity and diversify their learning.

Sergio Cabezas, an expert in transmedia storytelling, creativity, and design, also points out that video games can teach soft skills, such as team problem solving and collaborative thinking.

The specialist points out that video games are effective in keeping children motivated, since they enjoy what they do and become more involved in the lessons, which in turn increases their ability to retain information. Also, video games can be a fun way to learn a new language. As for parents’ concern about how to balance digital and real life, Vélez suggests that parents make an effort to understand the platforms and games their children are using.

The specialist points out that although most games are designed for entertainment, parents should be aware that there are fun games that can help their children develop valuable skills. Likewise, she highlights the importance of parents educating themselves to guide their children in the use of technology and ensure that the time they spend on screen is productive.

In addition, specialists point out that video games are not only entertainment and consumption tools, but can also be used to foster creativity and the development of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills in children. Children love technology and video games can be a way for them to put their imagination and technical skills to use.

crack the code has created a Minecraft programming course that aims to take advantage of this medium for education. Through the course, students can learn programming while performing basic tasks, such as creating and designing worlds from their own code.

The specialist, María Vélez, explains that the course is designed for children to experiment and discover how to add actions in a self-taught way, and then they can consult the teachers if they have doubts. The course includes investigative challenges that foster a love of the game and help deepen programming knowledge, allowing students to adapt to each new challenge.

Via: Expansion

Editor’s note: We already knew this, what we want to know is, why don’t the kids in the photos ever get a good grip on the controller? Yes or no band?