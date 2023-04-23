In a recent televised speech, the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaexpressed a decidedly negative opinion on the video gamesby defining them “filth” that “only teach how to kill”.

It is certainly not an unprecedented evaluation for video games, which are often singled out in a similar way especially in the political sphere, many times also by Italian politicians, as also emerged a few months ago in a new circular from the Italian government which portrayed video games as drugs.

However, Lula’s accusation is particularly clear and precise, defining video games as “junk” which only teaches how to kill, without bringing anything positive, as we can hear in the recent speech by the President visible below.

“I doubt there’s any 8, 9, 10, 12 year old boy who isn’t used to spending a lot of time with this crap.”

The question has repercussions on the field educational, according to Lula, because parents themselves tend to provide video games to children also to make them feel calm, but these would have no positive influence on young people. “There is no game that talks about love. There are no video games that talk about education. They are games that teach only how to kill”.

Lula’s vision is unfortunately shared by the vast majority of the political class of different countries, and it is a situation that becomes more and more strange with the advance of time, because in fact this continuous demonization does not have many precedents in the field of entertainment media, at least with this continuity through the now many years of experience.

While it is true that many games are based on violence and killing, there are examples of video games that focus on something else, as anyone who dedicates themselves to this type of entertainment well knows. Evidently, there is still a long way to go before changing the perception of this medium on the part of the ruling class, as well as to make it clear how video games have, for a long time, been classified and regulated for clearly understandable age groups right from the packs themselves.