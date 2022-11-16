Ubisoft and Riot Games have announced the Zero Harm in Comms research project, a technology collaboration to enhance the coverage offered by the artificial intelligence-based solutions that the two companies use, with the aim of preventing toxic interactions between the players. In the words of the two companies, this research initiative aims to create a shared and cross-industry identification database and ecosystem to collect gaming data through which to train preventive AI-based moderation tools in order to detect and reduce behaviors negatives.

“Adverse player behavior is a problem that we take very seriously but is very difficult to solve. At Ubisoft, we are working on developing concrete measures that ensure safe and positive experiences, but we believe that by moving forward together as an industry, we can address this problem more effectively,” said Yves Jacquier, Executive Director of Ubisoft La Forge. “Through this technology collaboration with Riot Games, we want to understand how we can more effectively prevent toxicity in games, as developers of these environments who have direct contact with our communities.”

Thanks to the competitive games of Riot Games and the diversified offer of Ubisoft, the database that will be created should cover every type of gamer and in-game behavior, in order to better train the AI ​​systems of both companies. “Negative behavior isn’t just a problem for video games – every company that owns an online social platform is working to try and regulate this complex environment. That’s why we plan to work with industry partners like Ubisoft who believe in creating of safe communities and fostering positive experiences in virtual spaces,” said Wesley Kerr, director of technology research at Riot Games. “This project is just one example of the larger commitment we have made and the work we are doing at Riot to develop systems for creating positive, safe and inclusive interactions within our games.”