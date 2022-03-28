A research ofCnr Institute of Clinical PhysiologyofUniversity of Padua and of Flinders University revealed how socioeconomic factors can influence the risk of problem gaming in European adolescents. The study reports that 20% of young people she is at high risk and that boys are three times more exposed than their peers. Denmark and Romania have respectively the lowest (12%) and highest (30%) percentages of the phenomenon. Italy is above the European average with around 24%.

“We have found that one in five children in Europe is at high risk of problem gaming (about 20%)“reads the press release.”Exposure to the phenomenon of boys (30.8%) is three times higher than that of girls (9.4%). It was also found that adolescents residing in Denmark report the lowest levels of problematic gaming (12%), while those in Romania report a greater perception of problems associated with the use of video games (30.2%)“, explains Sabrina Molinaro, researcher at Cnr-Ifc and coordinator of the study.”The percentage of Italian students with a high risk of problematic gaming (23.9%) is higher than the European average, with a greater number of boys (34%) perceiving negative consequences related to gaming than girls (12.8%)“.

Family background and national policies can decrease the likelihood of adolescents experiencing problematic use of video games. “Research indicates how the presence of parental rules and family emotional support protect adolescents from excessive and distorted use of video games“, concludes Alessio Vieno, Unipd professor.”Finally, the risk of problematic gaming is higher in States where economic inequalities are more pronounced, while it is lower in countries where investments are made in public health policies, such as tax benefits for families.“.

The research seems to confirm the centrality of the emotional support of the family in preventing the phenomenon and the importance of social protection policies, thanks to which greater economic support can improve the quality of the parent-child relationship and provide resources for alternative recreational activities for a healthy development of adolescents.

Source: CNR