The CM extensionthe UK competition regulator, shared a few data related to the gaming cloudunderlining how in 2022 Xbox Cloud obtained up to 70% of the market while Stadia did not go beyond 5%.

The data comes directly from the companies involved and is related to the whole worldnot just the UK. Information is also available for both 2021 (full year) and 2022 (up to July). In the case of Stadia, therefore, the potential drop in users in the final months of the year should not be considered as the announcement of the closure of the service only took place in September 2022.

So let’s see i 2021 data for gaming cloud:

Xbox Cloud: 20-30%

PlayStation Cloud: 30-40%

Nvidia GFN: 20-30%

Google Stadia: 5-10%

Here are the data instead 2022:

Xbox Cloud: 60-70%

PlayStation Cloud: 10-20%

Nvidia GFN: 10-20%

Google Stadia: 0-5%

Amazon Moon: 0-5%

Let’s make some data considerations. Being percentages, they don’t give us a clear idea of ​​the actual number of people playing in the cloud worldwide. Also, the fact that the percentages have changed massively in favor of the Xbox Cloud in 2022 doesn’t necessarily mean that other competitors have lost users, but it could very simply mean that Microsoft has seen a growth in the number of people using the cloud to play games via Game Pass.

The number of Stadia users it may therefore not have dropped much, but in any case it never seems to have been particularly significant within the global market. We repeat that without data in absolute value it is difficult to make precise considerations and the CMA itself places various asterisks alongside this information, signaling possible counting errors. In any case, we can say that for the moment the cloud is not yet the most used method for distributing video games and settling at around 5-10% of the total was clearly not enough for a service like Stadia.

We also point out that, according to the CMA, Google Stadia failed why “at least in part it was lacking in games, which was related to the use of Linux OS.”

Will the cloud be a long-term success? According to the CEO of Take-Two, it’s not a revolution for the moment, it’s just an extra.