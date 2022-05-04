What determines the success of a game? The units sold? According to the well-known analyst of NPD Group, Mat PiscatellaIt is not so.

According to what the analyst shared on Twitter, we shouldn’t trust too much of the financial reports of the companies that only talk about the “units” sold.

For Piscatella, it matters more to find out how much money certain games have generated. In short, i actual earnings.

“Attention should be paid to any “sales” reports for games that only feature units placed“, writes Piscatella,”especially if that game was included in a subscription service or saw high discounts (-90% off for example) on platforms like Steam“.

“Unit sales numbers can be VERY easily inflated“.

According to Piscatella’s reasoning, if a title sells 4 or 5 million copies it is not necessarily a success, if some of the copies placed have been sold long after the launch or through strong discounts and promotions.

Gotta use caution on any ‘sales’ reporting for games that features only units, especially if that game was featured in a subscription service or ever saw steep (-90% off for example) discounting on platforms like Steam, or was a GWP. Unit sales numbers can be VERY easily inflated – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 2, 2022



A Twitter user commented on what Piscatella said citing the performance of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. The title has become the best-selling of the series, but the real success lies in the fact that on day one it sold for $ 70, almost double the price of past titles.

What do you think?

Source: Twitter.