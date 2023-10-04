An American and an Italian study analyzed the influences of different games on brain activity and their ability to increase different mental faculties
Those who regularly play action video games such as Elden Ring, Ragnarok God of War or The Last of USdevelops greater attention, better working memory and a superior ability to ignore distracting factors compared to those who use other types of video games: this is according to a study by researchers from the New York Psychology Department directed by Joe Cutting published in the summer in Helyion magazine. In these video games you have to simultaneously juggle various tasks such as identifying, track and avoid certain stimuli, accelerating perceptual processes to the limits of attention with a significant cognitive advantage. Compared to other gamers, habitual action gamers (mostly engaged in so-called shooter video games) reported higher indices of perception, spatial cognition and selective attention for important stimuli. Evaluating these capabilities in 209 young adults (18-30 years) these functions are superior for strategy and action players and performance is associated with the strategies adopted by the player rather than with the components of the game.
Older
Analyzing 181 older adults (60-81 years old), they demonstrated equivalent superior abilities when it came to solving puzzle problems in video games such as Tetris or Lemmings. When you want to use video games for rehabilitation purposes, the correlation between cognitive abilities and gaming behavior must therefore include age-appropriate use of the video game. interesting to note that if you try your hand at action games even those who don’t play these games after a while develop superior spatial and mental functions top-down attentionthe so-called top-down attention, i.e. that aimed at current objectives, guided by past experience and managed by the fronto-parietal brain circuit, important for attentional processes.
Table games
A neurophysiological explanation of these phenomena comes from another study by researchers atBicocca University of Milan directed by Carlo Ferrarese, published at the end of September in the Journal of Alzheimer Disease, and which will be presented on 23 October at the next Sin (Italian Society of Neurology) congress in Naples by Federico Emanuele Pozzi, collaborator of Ferrarese. Taking up the studies of five databases with an extensive review, the Milanese researchers have verified that traditional board games can influence functions in different domains, slowing down the cognitive decline of elderly people with MCI, an acronym for mild cognitive impairmentthat is, mild cognitive impairment, even if they do not improve the so-called Digit Span, that is, the ability to quickly say the alphabet or a series of numbers forward or backward.
Lattice versus chessboard
Using various neuropsychological tests, it appears that, as happens with video games, different board games also affect different cognitive functioning. Compared to control subjects, in the MoCA and MMSE tests used by the researchers, all the players evaluated reported a general positive effect, but in the TMT-A test which evaluates complex attention, the Chinese game Ska & Go also reported higher scores than chess if chessboard strategies have always been considered brainy. Evidently moving on a grid to surround and leave no escape routes for the opponent as in Ska & Go is cognitively more complex than moving on the board. On the other hand, chess is superior to the WHO-QoL-OLD testa test that evaluates the quality of life in those over 60: with the chessboard, sensory abilities, autonomy, intimacy, social participation, satisfaction with one’s past, present and future activities improve and the fear of death goes away.
Mahjong
In the STT-B test, however, chess is surpassed by another Chinese game that dates back to the times of Confucius called Mahjong and made with large colorful tiles to be played as solitaire. It improves executive functions, those that allow us to plan and complete a task. It also stimulates the categorical fluidity of language, an index of semantic memory, that is, the storehouse of our memory of the world, from the price of petrol to the name of President of the Republic. Something that Ska & Go cannot do, even if it increases the metabolism putamen cerebral nucleus also important in learning and that of middle temporal gyrus important in the recognition of faces or words read. It also increases the levels of BDNF, the brain trophic factor that improves neuronal plasticity.
October 4, 2023
