An American and an Italian study analyzed the influences of different games on brain activity and their ability to increase different mental faculties

Those who regularly play action video games such as Elden Ring, Ragnarok God of War or The Last of USdevelops greater attention, better working memory and a superior ability to ignore distracting factors compared to those who use other types of video games: this is according to a study by researchers from the New York Psychology Department directed by Joe Cutting published in the summer in Helyion magazine. In these video games you have to simultaneously juggle various tasks such as identifying, track and avoid certain stimuli, accelerating perceptual processes to the limits of attention with a significant cognitive advantage. Compared to other gamers, habitual action gamers (mostly engaged in so-called shooter video games) reported higher indices of perception, spatial cognition and selective attention for important stimuli. Evaluating these capabilities in 209 young adults (18-30 years) these functions are superior for strategy and action players and performance is associated with the strategies adopted by the player rather than with the components of the game.

Older

Analyzing 181 older adults (60-81 years old), they demonstrated equivalent superior abilities when it came to solving puzzle problems in video games such as Tetris or Lemmings. When you want to use video games for rehabilitation purposes, the correlation between cognitive abilities and gaming behavior must therefore include age-appropriate use of the video game. interesting to note that if you try your hand at action games even those who don’t play these games after a while develop superior spatial and mental functions top-down attentionthe so-called top-down attention, i.e. that aimed at current objectives, guided by past experience and managed by the fronto-parietal brain circuit, important for attentional processes.

Table games

A neurophysiological explanation of these phenomena comes from another study by researchers atBicocca University of Milan directed by Carlo Ferrarese, published at the end of September in the Journal of Alzheimer Disease, and which will be presented on 23 October at the next Sin (Italian Society of Neurology) congress in Naples by Federico Emanuele Pozzi, collaborator of Ferrarese. Taking up the studies of five databases with an extensive review, the Milanese researchers have verified that traditional board games can influence functions in different domains, slowing down the cognitive decline of elderly people with MCI, an acronym for mild cognitive impairmentthat is, mild cognitive impairment, even if they do not improve the so-called Digit Span, that is, the ability to quickly say the alphabet or a series of numbers forward or backward.