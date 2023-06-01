Nvidia announced Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for Games at Computex 2023 in Taipei: it is an artificial intelligence-based and personalized modeling service that aims to transform games by giving intelligence to characters through natural language interactions powered by AI. Developers will be able to use ACE for Games to create and deploy custom AI models of dialogue, conversation and animation in their software and games. “Generative AI has the potential to radically revolutionize the interactivity players can have with characters in gameplay, dramatically increasing immersion in games. Building on our AI expertise and many collaborations with game developers, NVIDIA continues to lead the way in using generative AI in games,” said John Spitzer, VP of developer and performance technology at Nvidia. Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president of Windows silicon and system integration at Microsoft, recently supported Nvidia’s efforts in the field of artificial intelligence: “Artificial intelligence will be the main driver of innovation for Windows customers in the coming years. Thank you By partnering with NVIDIA on hardware and software optimizations, we’re providing developers with a transformative, high-performance, and easy-to-deploy experience.”